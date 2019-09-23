8200 persons infected with HIV in Guyana  

Public Heath Minister, Volda Lawrence earlier today revealed that a total of 8200 persons are infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) while adding that of this total only 93 percent know their status.

The Minister was at the time speaking at an event to launch World Aids Day 2019 at the Pam-American Health Organization (PAHO) headquarters in Georgetown. She told the gathering that Guyana has surpassed the target in the “90-90-90” goal.

Further, the Minister noted that this achievement makes Guyana the only Caribbean country to achieve the first 90 of the United Nation Aids (UNAIDS) “90-90-90” target ahead of the 2020 timeline.

When it comes to the other targets, 73 per cent of infected persons are presently on treatment and 81 per cent have so far achieved viral suppression so they can no longer transmit the infection to their partners.

“We cannot be complacent. We must target our 15 to 25 (years) age group and new cases”, Lawrence stated.

It was revealed that some 500 new infections surfaced in Guyana mainly from key populations and young people. This year, World Aids Day is being held in Guyana under the theme “Communities make the difference”.