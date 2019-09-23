GRBD announces increase in paddy prices

As harvesting for the second crop of 2019 gains momentum, the Guyana Rice Development Board announced that paddy prices have increased and farmers are being paid more for paddy sold to millers.

As such, millers are now paying $53,830 to $41,526 per tonne of paddy when compared to a few weeks ago when harvesting commenced and was bought for $46,140 to $40,000 per tonne.

Second crop paddy prices are higher than the prices paid during the first crop of 2019.

At the close of the paddy intake period for first crop 2019, farmers were paid $50,754 to $30,760 per tonne.

Prior to the commencement of harvesting for the second crop, GRDB conducted training of rice farmers to grade paddy and rice in all producing regions. The most recent training was held on the island of Wakenaam.