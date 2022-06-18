Miner busted with marijuana in ATV tyres

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a miner following the discovery of 3 kilograms and 94.7 grams of suspected marijuana in two ATV tyres.

The narcotics were found sometime around 12:00 hours on Friday, June 17 at Apaiqua Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

Reports are that ranks, acting on information received, went to the landing where, on arrival, they contacted the 20-year-old Miner of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who had two boxes, one bag and two black A.T.V tyres in his possession.

As a result, a Detective Corporal approached the young man and told him of his suspicion. A request was made to carry out a search on his belongings, to which he agreed.

The Detective Corporal escorted the suspect along with his belongings to the Enachu Police Station where he carried out a search on the belongings.

Whilst searching, the detective opened the two A.T.V tyres, which were wrapped, and unearthed seven black scotch taped bulky parcels containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis, concealed in the two tyres.

The suspect was cautioned and accepted ownership. The cannabis was weighed in the suspect’s presence after which it was lodged.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.