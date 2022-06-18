East Canje family fearful after being threatened by abusive son-in-law

An East Canje, Berbice construction worker is calling for the intervention of authorities after his family has been coming under frequent attacks from his son-in-law.

Wazim Amin said his 18-year-old daughter has been seeking refuge at his Bun Bush Dam, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice home following instances of abuse by her husband, a 25-year-old taxi driver.

The husband is now accusing the family of interfering in the couple’s relationship. On Monday, the husband armed himself with a crowbar and went to the family’s house.

The husband was reportedly charging toward his 16-year-old sister-in-law when Amin intervened and took away the weapon. However, the taxi driver reportedly left the yard and later returned with a cutlass. This too was taken away from him.

The following day, the matter was reported to the Central Police Station. “The Police took statements and none of them never come,” the fearful man told Guyana Times.

Amin said his family was subsequently threatened and as such, the Police were again contacted.

The man noted that officers from the Reliance Police Station had visited the family but left without conducting a proper investigation.

Amin’s wife, Jaswattie, claimed she told the policemen that the suspect was inside the house but they still left without intervening. Shortly after the cops left, the suspect began stoning their house thus destroying a window and a television set.

“The Police went right down here when the boy start pelt up the bottle and when we call back the Police they ignore we… I stand up down here and holla and call the Police and they ignore we.”

That matter was also reported to the Police and they returned. Amin said the situation is affecting his children’s education.

“The Police come and take out pictures. I show them the crowbar and the cutlass that he come into my yard with and they tell me to carry it upstairs and put it up. Last night I call the Police and tell them what going on, that the guys on the road threatened us and they tell me to let me fix back my windows. From Monday to now my children can’t go to school because they fear for their life. My daughter is upstairs locked up in a bedroom… she is frightened to come down and talk to you… he threaten to kill she.”

Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud has since been informed of the situation and has promised to intervene in the matter.