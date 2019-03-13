Miles Fitzpatrick remembered for role in fight for press freedom in Guyana

Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick passed away on Tuesday evening after a period of illness. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Fitzpatrick was associated with the People’s Progressive Party, alongside its co-founders Cheddi and Janet Jagan.

He was also co-founder of the privately-owned Stabroek News newspaper and a partner in the law firm of De Caires, Fitzpatrick and Karran.

The Guyana Press Association, in a statement today, recognised Fitzpatrick’s immense and invaluable contribution to the legal profession and his equally important role in the continued fight for press freedom in Guyana.

Details of his final rites will be made known soon, according to family members.