(BBC) US President Donald Trump has said the US Federal Aviation Administration will ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 – the aircraft in Sunday’s crash in Ethiopia.

The FAA had previously held out while many countries banned the Max 8 from flying over their airspace.

All 157 people on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight were killed when it crashed just minutes after take-off.

It was the second fatal Max 8 disaster in six months, after one crashed over Indonesia in October, killing 189.