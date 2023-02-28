Mexican Ambassador, GCCI mull visa-free travel to boost trade, improve relations

The Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has met with Diplomat Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo, newly-appointed Mexican Ambassador to Guyana.

Mr. Timothy Tucker, President of the GCCI welcomed the Ambassador to Guyana and added that his arrival is one that was highly anticipated due to GCCI’s existing cordial relationship with the Mexican embassy and its business community.

During the fruitful engagement, the Ambassador highlighted that Guyana’s economic advances are evident and will do well in fostering relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador further expressed interest in exploring the organising of both inbound and outbound trade missions between Guyana and Mexico to explore the protocols observed within the business sector of both territories.

The two parties also talked about the potential removal of visa restrictions to foster ease of travel for Guyanese business owners and personnel, students, corporations and agencies to Mexico.

The need to address the existing language barrier was also discussed and how this can be mitigated through the utilisation of educational institutions. The ultimate goal is to facilitate fluent exchange between the private sectors of both countries, through language, culture, and social programs.

--- ---