Man arrested during sting operation trying to sell house lots

A 30-year-old man was today arrested during a sting operation for allegedly attempting to commit fraud.

Andre Defreitas, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), claimed to be the owner of prime investments and that he has a contact at the Ministry of Housing and Water and is in a position to secure house lots.

During a sting operation just after midday today on Regent Street, Georgetown, Defreitas received $100,000 of marked money to utilise his alleged contact at the Housing Ministry to secure house lots.

He was subsequently arrested.

The man is presently in custody at the Brickdam Police Station, where he is being questioned.

