Mentally-ill man beaten, ear bitten off during attempted robbery

Earl Emmanuel, a 34-year-old mentally-ill man of Kuru Kuru Housing Scheme, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, is now nursing a series of injuries after he was badly beaten by a man who attempted to rob his home.

The victim also had an ear bitten off by the perpetrator during the ordeal which occurred at around 19:30h on Monday.

The man’s niece, Tracy Emmanuel, told this publication that at the time of the incident, her uncle was home alone.

The mentally-ill man’s father had stepped out to conduct an errand and upon returning home, witnessed part of the attempted robbery.

“He said before he entered the house, he heard screams coming from the area, but when he got closer, he realised that they were coming from his house. He said when he went inside, he saw the man…When the man ran out, he went to see my uncle lying on the bed in a pool of blood,” the niece related.

Other family members were immediately alerted and the man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The family then went to the Kuru Kuru Police Station to file a report but were told that no vehicle was available to look for the suspect, whom they had recognised and identified.

Nevertheless, the suspect was eventually found and arrested. Family members are calling for justice to be served.

“My uncle can’t eat or do anything. He had to get ten stitches in his head. When we went to the station, the man admitted to beating up my uncle and biting off his ear. We thought he had cut off his ear, and he had to chop my uncle in his head.”

