Mental Health Team to provide support to affected children, parents of Mahdia tragedy

A mental health support team will soon be mobilised to aid affected children and parents of the fatal fire on Sunday at Mahdia Secondary School’s Female Dormitory in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

This team will include members of the Health Ministry’s Mental Health Unit, Guyana Public Health Corporation (GPHC) psychiatry/psychology unit and Human Services and Social Security Ministry’s Child Care and Protection Agency.

This was disclosed by Human Services Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud during a press conference on Monday at GPHC.

“We are now endeavouring to not only deal with those persons who are survivors and experiencing the trauma [and] ordeal but also the parents and families who also have to deal with that trauma,” Dr. Persaud said.

Six students were air-dashed to GPHC following the fire, of which two are tubulated and receiving ventilation support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while another was rushed to the Operating Theatre (OT) to undergo a limb saving surgery.

The other three children who are in less critical conditions are currently receiving assistance in the Pediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“They are all being monitored around the clock by all the disciplines that are required to ensure that they are given the best quality of care,” Persaud said.

Minister Persaud clarified that while the parents of these six victims are still in Mahdia, they are receiving updates from Head of GPHC’s Burns Unit Dr. Shilindra Rajkumar who is on site.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and Education Minister Priya Manickchand are also in Mahdia, offering support to the affected individuals.

Reportedly, 19 students have died in the fire.

