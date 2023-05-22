Authorities investigating cause of Mahdia dorm fire

See full statement from Guyana Police Force and Fire Service

Police in Region Eight are probing a devastating fire of so-far unknown origin, which destroyed the Mahdia Secondary School’s Female Dormitory, killing 19 students and injuring several others, some in critical condition.

The tragic incident occurred last night (Sunday, May 21) at about 22:50 hrs.

At the time of the fire, sixty-three (63) female students were reportedly in the dormitory. Reports are that 20 students died in the fire: (14 students died inside the building, five died at the Mahdia District Hospital, and one died on the way to Georgetown).

According to one of the female students, who managed to escape, she was awakened by screams and upon checking, she saw a fire in the bathroom area, which quickly spread to other parts of the building.

Commander of the Region, Senior Superintendent Khalid Mandall, along with a Police team and members of the Guyana Fire Service and others from the Joint Services, are on location as investigations continue. A high-level team of Government officials led by Prime Minister Hon. Mark Philips and including several Ministers are currently in Mahdia as Guyana mourns the heart-rending loss of the students.

Fire Service

The Guyana Fire Service is currently working to determine what transpired leading to a major fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory last evening.

At this time, we can confirm that we received the report of the fire at 23:15 p.m. last evening; however, when firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was already completely engulfed in flames, resulting in nineteen (19) children losing their lives by the time it was extinguished.

Fourteen (14) youths died at the scene, while five (5) died at the Mahdia District Hospital.

Two (2) children remain in critical condition, while four (4) are nursing severe injuries as a result of the incident. These six (6) persons were air-dashed to Georgetown for medical attention, while five (5) remain admitted at the Mahdia hospital, and another ten (10) are in observation.

Firefighters did manage to rescue some twenty (20) students by breaking holes in the north-eastern wall of the building.

Our team is still on the ground investigating as we seek to provide clarity regarding how the fire started and all other necessary information.

It is a sad day for Guyana, and the entire Fire Department mourns with you over the loss of so many young children. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of those young souls, and our prayers remain with you.

We will provide you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

--- ---