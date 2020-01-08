Members of the Disciplined Services to vote on Feb 21

Members of the Disciplined Services will be heading to the polls to vote on February 21, ahead of the other electors.

This was revealed by the Guyana Elections Officer earlier today.

March 2, 2020 has been declared as General and Regional Elections.

However, as is customary, members of the Disciplined Services have to vote beforehand.

GECOM’s Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield says preparations are in progress.

He also noted that preliminary works on the Disciplined Services List to ensure it is accurate.

GECOM has sworn in three Ballot Officers who will be on duty on February 21.

Roxanne Ramdyhan-Lewi will be presiding over the elections for the Guyana Defence Force, Nardeo Persaud will will be presiding over the elections for the Guyana Police Force while Onica Bynoe will be for the Guyana Prison Service.