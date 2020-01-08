Teen charged with murder of homeless man

Dave Jacobs, 19, was this morning charged with the murder of a homeless man, which occurred on January 3, 2020.

Lochan Persaud Kamaldeo, 43, had been living on the streets for a number of years, often sleeping at the Corriverton Market.

He also acted as a watchman for stallholders.

On the day in question, Jacob and Kamaldeo had an argument, during which the teen armed himself with a sharp object and stabbed the elderly man.

Jacobs reportedly told the police that he had gone to the market looking for a place to sleep when Kamaldeo objected, saying that it is his place of rest.

Jacobs was remanded and the matter was adjourned to February 20.