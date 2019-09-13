Mechanic jailed for 18 months for wounding co-worker during argument over money

A 26-year-old mechanic, who is accused of maliciously wounding his co-worker over money, was on Friday, hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge.

The defendant, Sean Bobb called “banks” appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and admitted to the allegation which read that on September 9, 2019 at High Street, Werk-en-rust, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Allen.

Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris who presented short facts to the court informed that both the defendant and virtual complainant are known to each other since they are mechanics.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the duo were fixing a mini-bus and upon completion of the job, the VC refused to pay Bobb for the work done.

This annoyed the defendant who left the location and later returned armed with a cutlass. It was heard that Bobb approached the VC from behind and dealt him a chop to the left side shoulder.

As a result, Allen was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he underwent emergency surgery. Bobb was subsequently arrested and the present charge was instituted.

Meanwhile, in an explanation to the court the defendant stated that it is habitual for the VC to not pay him for work done.

Nevertheless, Magistrate Daly after listening to the facts, handed down a sentence of 18 months imprisonment to Bobb.