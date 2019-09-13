Labourer jailed for trafficking over 7lbs of marijuana

Thirty-year-old Dennis Nunes, who was earlier this year charged for trafficking almost eight pounds of marijuana, will now spend the next three years and nine months behind bars after Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan ruled that sufficient evidence was found to convict him of the charge.

Nunes, of 34 Durban Street, Georgetown, was on trial before the Chief Magistrate after he pleaded not guilty to a charge which detailed that on June 7, 2019, at Durban Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 3.605 kilograms (equivalent to 7.94 pounds) of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Adduni Inniss stated that on the day in question, police acting on information went to the defendant’s home where they requested to conduct a search.

While in the process of searching the defendant’s bedroom, the ranks found a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be marijuana, in a barrel.

Nunes was subsequently told of the offence to which he denied ownership of the drugs. He was then arrested and taken to the station where he was charged with the offence.

As such, the Chief Magistrate on Friday sentenced the defendant to three years and nine months imprisonment, along with a $2.1 million fine.