M&CC strikes new deal with solid waste contractors

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has announced a full resumption of services from its two main solid waste contractors on Monday (May 6, 2019) after fruitful negotiations which saw an amendment in their existing contracts.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine related on Friday that the five-year contract was examined during a meeting among officials of the Council and the collectors – Puran Brothers Disposal Services and Cevons Waste Management.

They were able to lower the monthly cost of these services from some $32 million to just over $14 million. As expected, businesses and residents should expect a full resumption of services in the new week.

“Yesterday, we had the discussion with Purans and Cevons on the five-year contract and there was a really big negotiation among the M&CC and them. The monthly cost was over $32 million per month and we were able to negotiate to $14 million. I think work will begin on Monday,” the Mayor said.

This amendment was made to the existing contract, which was signed in 2015 and is valid until October 2020.

On November 25, 2018, the collectors withdrew their services after months of operating without payments. Immediately after the withdrawal, services were provided by five agencies namely: Granderson, Trash Tech, Tri Star, C&S Services and Garbage Eaters.

The deadlock between the Council and contractors had many implications on the collection process within the capital city as residential and commercial areas were piled high with garbage just a few days after this decision was taken.

As such, both solid waste collectors met with Communities Minister, Ronald Bulkan and officials of the M&CC, where it was promised that payment would be made; putting an end to the unending saga between collectors and the cash-strapped Council.

Back in January, Central Government had intervened to bail out City Hall of their debts by disbursing $100 million to the contractors. During that time, the total owed amount was pegged at over $160 million. Limited services were provided within the capital city and its environs.

A ballpark figure of some $80 million was later paid to complete the payments of all debts owed.