Corona Futsal Tournament kicks off tonight

The fourth edition of the Corona Futsal Tournament, being played at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown, will commence this evening (Saturday, May 4, 2019) with tonight being the first of eight nights of thrilling action.

Twenty-four teams are slated to participate in this Petra-organised competition; namely Wolves United, Tucville, Kingston, North East La Penitence, Leopold Street, Flamingo, Back Circle, Camptown, Sparta Boss, Black Pearl, GT Panthers, Bent Street, Pele, California Square, Georgetown Football Club, West Front Road, Broad Street, Mocha, Order & Discipline, Future Stars, Beacons, Sophia, East Ruimveldt and Tiger Bay.

The elimination rounds begin at 19:30h with Wolves United tackling Tucville while Northern Rangers duke it out with North La Penitence from 20:15h. In the third fixture, Leopold Street will battle Flamingo and Back Circle will take on Camptown, at 21:00h and 21:45h respectively. The penultimate match of the night will commence at 22:30h with Sparta Boss engaging Black Pearl, while GT Panthers will face Bent Street from 23:15h.

The action will continue on Sunday with Pele taking on California Square at 19:30h and GFC battling West Front Road at 20:15h. Broad Street will then take on Mocha at 21:00h, while Order and Discipline will attempt to overthrow Future Stars from 21:45h.

Beacons then battle Sophia while East Ruimveldt and Tiger Bay go head-to-head, at 22:30h and 23:15h respectively.

Round-robin action will commence on May 11, and continue on May 14 and 18, before moving to the quarter finals on May 25. The semifinals and grand finale are slated for June 1 and 8 respectively.

The teams that come out on top in the group stages will be awarded as follows: first $40,000; second $30,000; third $15,000, and fourth $10,000, as an added incentive. In the grand finale, first place winner will receive $500,000, while second place will pocket $250,000. Third place will cop a $125,000 prize, while fourth will have to settle for $75,000.