Mazaruni Prisoner busted with over 1000 grams of marijuana

Charges are expected to be laid against Arthur Taylor, a convicted prisoner at the Mazaruni Prison – who was busted with over 1000 grams of marijuana in his possession.

At around 07:45hrs on Tuesday, a prison officer was on patrol duty in the Mazaruni Prison compound when he observed the prisoner picking up a container and then running away.

The prison officer gave chase and apprehended the prisoner. A search of the container unearthed several parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

As a result, the prisoner was escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 1472 grams.