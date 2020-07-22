Early pension payment announced for August

The payment of Old Age Pension for August 2020 will begin on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at all post offices countrywide.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

According to the GPOC, they have been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection to continue to implement systems that seek to protect senior citizens and

contain the spread of COVID-19 by preventing mass gathering and practicing social

distancing.

An alphabetical system, using surnames/last names, will be employed for senior citizens

to receive their payment at the Post Offices during the first five payment days of the

month at Post Offices in Region 2,3,4,5,6 and 10.

Senior citizens will be paid as follows:

 Surnames/last names beginning with the letters A to D on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

 Surnames/last names beginning with the letters E to K on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

 Surnames/last names beginning with the letters L to P on Friday, July 31, 2020

 Surnames/last names beginning with the letters Q to T on Monday, August 3, 2020 will be the fourth payment day

 Surnames/last names beginning with the letters U to Z on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The alphabetical system will only be used during the first five payment days.

Senior citizens will be allowed to cash his/her coupon/s on any day after the fifth payment day.

In keeping with the guidelines provided by the Pan American Health Organization

(PAHO), the GPOC continues to enforce physical distancing between individuals accessing its services.

This measure limits the number of individuals who can enter the Post Office at any given time. Persons visiting its offices are asked to wear protective masks and sanitise their hands before entry.

GPOC said its areas are also sanitised intermittently throughout the day.