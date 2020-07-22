Porter dies, another seriously injured after tractor topples downhill

A porter is now dead while another is seriously injured following an accident which occurred at around 10:30hrs on Tuesday on the Arawai Trail along the Mazaruni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Mahendra Verria, 25, succumbed to injuries he received while his colleague, Sunny Noble remains a patient under observation.

Reports indicate that a tractor towing a lorry was proceeding north along the trail and while in the process of descending a hill, the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to topple.

The tractor driver, along with the two porters -Verria and Noble – jumped from the vehicle onto the trail surface.

The two porters were injured in the process and as such, they were taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital. Noble was admitted at the Accident and Emergency Ward but Verria, who had suffered severe head injuries, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed.

An investigation has been launched.