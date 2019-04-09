Mayor’s attack on city businesses that owe taxes “displeasing” – GCCI

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is displeased with the attack by Mayor Ubraj Narine on city businesses which are failing to pay their taxes.

According to the private sector body, it is “disappointed by the public and broad brush attack on the integrity of the entire business sector.”

Mayor Narine recently called out over 100 city businesses who owe millions to the City Council.

See full statement from GCCI below:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) notes the recent public comments of His Worship, The Mayor Mr. Ubraj Narine, which it finds displeasing to the intended spirit of a recent meeting convened with the new Mayor at which the Chamber extended an olive branch to discuss issues, not limited to but including those, which may be hindering the City Council’s collection of taxes.

The GCCI would like to place on record that it continues to be open to discourse and collaborative work with the Mayor in the interest of the business community and maintenance of well-kept environs.

At this juncture, the Chamber believes it is both useful and timely to mention that the GCCI has a Code of Conduct to which all members must subscribe, upon joining the Chamber.

This Code of Conduct includes the respect and adherence to the laws and regulations of the country, including the payment of taxes.

The GCCI has always stood on the side of the rule of law and will continue to encourage all businesses in Georgetown, both members and non-members of the GCCI to be responsible in their civic duty of paying taxes.

While the Chamber is encouraged by the steps which His Worship is taking in the collection of outstanding receivables; it is extremely disappointed by the public and broad brush attack on the integrity of the entire business sector and looks forward to being duly apprised by the Mayor of the list of defaulters; and the Mayor & City Councils’ (M&CC’s) plan for the City of Georgetown, as well as their financial position.

The GCCI would like to take this opportunity to remind that businesses are the lifeblood of the city as they create employment and economic activity that benefits all citizens.

The Chamber is of the view that partnerships between businesses and regulatory bodies are vital to success of the country as it allows both sides to express issues and concerns in an environment where a solution can be crafted collaboratively.