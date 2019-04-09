Mason remanded on armed robbery charge

Thirty-two-year old Edward Skeete was earlier today remanded to prison by Magistrate Dylon Bess on an armed robbery charge that was brought against him when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Skeete of Lot 309 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 31, 2019 at Lombard Street, while being in the company of others, and armed with a gun, he robbed Zayne Fenderson of $900,000.

On the day of the incident, the victim was reportedly sitting in a bus, when the defendant approached him with a gun and relieved him of the money. However, the VC put up a resistance and was shot in the leg.

Skeete was represented by Attorney George Thomas who made a bail application but Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph objected to same since the accused has pending matters similar in nature in the courts.

Skeete will make his next court appearance on April 18, 2019.