Man killed in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident

A man, who was initially unidentified, died last evening in an accident which occurred along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway in the vicinity of Kuru Kururu.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding west along the public road at a fast rate of speed when the 42-year-old driver alleged that the pedestrian suddenly ran into his path.

As a result, the front of the car collided with the man, causing him to fall onto the windscreen and then onto the road surface.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The pedestrian was subsequently identified by his mother as Bheesham Nandram, 32, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

