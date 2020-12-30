ANSA McAL donates 100 electronic tablets to Education Ministry

The ANSA McAL Foundation today donated 100 Electronic Tablets to the Ministry of Education in Guyana.

These tablets were purchased with funds raised from the “ONE YARD” virtual benefit concert which aired on October 30, 2020.

The concert, which was powered by the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, showcased some of the best talent in the region and had the very important objective of facilitating access to remote learning for children throughout the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director of ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Troy Cadogan shared that the company, through its Foundation, is “elated” to help Guyana’s young people with their learning.

“It is imperative that our young people are equipped with the best possible tools to be educated and our foundation will always continue to aid ventures such as these not just in Guyana but in the Caribbean as well,” Cadogan shared.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand highlighted that the donation was a timely one as they aim to start distributing tablets in the hinterland areas.

ANSA McAL Foundation member, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin was also present and shared similar sentiments regarding developing Guyana’s youth with the best possible tools to aid their learning during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over the next few weeks, the tablets will be distributed to various schools around Guyana.

Through the special “ONE CARIBBEAN FUTURE FUND” created with the funds raised from the “ONE YARD” concert, the ANSA McAL Foundation has already distributed tablets to Ministries of Education in Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica.

The Foundation will also be distributing tablets before the end of the year to Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis to assist these islands which have also been grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their education systems.