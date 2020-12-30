Taxi driver robs passenger who fell asleep, then speeds away and plunges into trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery committed on 25-year-old Leroy DeSantos, a barber of Ocean View Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) which occurred on Tuesday night at around 20:00hrs at Crane, WCD.

DeSantos along with some friends were consuming alcohol at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) when he joined a hire car, 3949, to head home.

However, the passenger fell asleep during the journey.

Upon reaching Crane, WCD at around 20:00hrs, the taxi driver turned into the Old Road and stopped the car.

The suspect then attempted to steal a gold chain from the passenger, but he (the passenger) was awakened during the process. INews understands that the passenger pull back his chain, causing it to burst – with the taxi man being in possession of a few pieces.

DeSantos then exited the car and the taxi driver sped away, but he lost control of the vehicle and landed in a nearby trench.

Upon further checking, the passenger realised that his wallet with some $50,000 was missing.

The taxi driver was told of the allegation, which he denied. He was then arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police station where he was placed in custody.

A few pieces of the gold chain were found in his possession.

An investigation is ongoing.