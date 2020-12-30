Beepats to build Marriott Four Point Sheraton Airport hotel and resort

Beepats Distributing Company has announced that it will be entering the hotel industry with the intent of establishing a Marriott Four Point Sheraton Airport hotel and resort in close proximity to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Dennis Beepat, the eldest son of Madho Beepat whom recently passed away, heads the Beepats Marketing and Distribution company, which has been serving Guyana’s home needs for more than 65 years.

Known for their Regent Street location upon which it was established and then expanded into their Distribution Warehouse Center in Sophia, the company is overseen by Jonathan and Kristofer, Dennis’ two sons, who holds different executive portfolios in the business today.

Dennis had a vision over 30 years ago when he purchased a huge tract of land in the proximity of the CJIA, that either his children or grandchildren would be the beneficiaries of a large scale project in the future. Today, that future has arrived with the steady growth of Guyana’s new oil industry, and the promising expansion of the tourism industry, which is projected as one of the many ripple effects.

Beepats are aiming to utilise their 100 plus acres of land to create and develop a unique airport hotel and resort. They have partnered with Arthur Warren Consultants who have secured their LOI from Marriott’s 4 Point Sheraton among a few other four star rated hotels for this project. The resort is earmarked to have an official water amusement park accompanied with a bevy of activities such as ATV trails, bicycle trails, ziplining, and a lazy river. Additionally, they aim to create a blue water white sand lagoon on the property developed by a US firm. The airport hotel amenities will be similar to that of all four star hotels with pool, gym, conference center, restaurant et al catering to accommodate business personnel, airline crews and staff, diplomats, and other travellers.

The vision will allow the hotel to cater for the potential influx of visitors while providing a vacation destination for all Guyanese, Caribbean and foreign visitors to enjoy. The Beepats believe that the airport hotel and resort will be able to be a hub for eco tourism where visitors can launch visits to all of Guyana’s other interior locations.

Jonathan Beepat, who is set to spearhead the Beepat’s hotel expansion project, stated:

“We were very pleased and applaud the government’s efforts in being transparent to issue the RFP for Hotel Projects for all Guyanese entrepreneurial minds to have this opportunity. We decided to take advantage of the vision which our father, Dennis, had begun in the acquiring of land in the Timehri area many years ago.

“While we will be new to the hotel industry, we know and understand Guyana as we have been rooted here for generations and are accustomed to its business climate. We will not be reinventing the wheel, but rather utilising our resource pool of partners in their respective fields that have the experience and knowledge of establishing and managing international branded hotels, resorts, and amusement parks around the world.

“It will be a multi-million dollar project and we believe that we too can add value to the landscape for Guyanese and foreigners alike to enjoy in our beautiful country. We wanted to focus on providing value for our fellow citizens and thus why we decided to create a resort with the many amenities such as the lazy river, water park, blue lagoon et al so that Guyanese may have an international destination experience right in their own backyard.”