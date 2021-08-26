Man, who was assaulting woman, shot to groin by Police

A 40-year-old man who was caught assaulting a woman, was on Wednesday shot to his groin by a cop who responded to the crime.

At around 15:30hrs, two Constables of the Kwakwani Police Station responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman in a house at Kwakwani Airstrip Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, the ranks observed the suspect, Keanon Harry, of Kwakwani Water Front, assaulting a woman who was bleeding from her face.

The police intervened but Harry became aggressive towards the police and attacked one of the ranks, resulting in a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the man was shot to his groin area. Harry has been admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex.

The Police Constable has been placed under close arrest as investigations continue into the incident.