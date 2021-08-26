Woman assaults cops who responded to noise nuisance report

A party of policemen who responded to a report of noise nuisance at Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo were assaulted and verbally abused by the persons committing the offence.

The incident occurred at around 21:30hrs on Wednesday.

After receiving a telephone call about the noise disturbance in the area, the ranks arrived at the location where they were greeted with loud music coming from the premises.

As ranks entered the yard, they saw a woman and three other persons consuming alcohol.

Police said the woman was warned to turn the music off but she became loud and aggressive and, in the process, physically assaulted and verbally abused the ranks.

As a result, the officers just seized the music equipment and left the premises.

Investigations are ongoing.