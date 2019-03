Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday sentenced a Kitty, Georgetown resident to three years imprisonment topped with 30,000 fine after he admitted to a cannabis possession charge.

Navindra Harichorin of Lot 7B Owen Street, Kitty and Martin Ishmael of Foulis East Coast Demerara were jointly charged. They both pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 20, 2019 at a house located in Kitty, Georgetown, they had 140.13 grams of cannabis in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh revealed that the narcotics was found in a bedroom concealed in a drawer in the presence of both defendants.

As such, they were taken into custody where Harichorin gave a caution statement and admitted to the offence. He told police that the suspected herbs belonged to him and he usually sell it to earn an income since he “ain’t finding wuk”. At this point, he was given the three-year sentence.

His colleague, Ismael, on the other hand was refused bail following an objection by Prosecutor Singh who stated that no special reasons were given.

Ismael was remanded to prison and the matter will call again on April 26, 2019.