Man, wanted for murder, nabbed in Black Bush Polder

Months after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest, 27-year-old Shane Samaroo also known as “Travis Cortis” and “Tanta Bai” was today nabbed at Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Samaroo was wanted for the murder of Feroze Khan also called “Eggy”, who was beaten and stabbed to death at Bennet Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice on August 19.

Samaroo was arrested by a party of policemen who went to the location, acting on information received.

The cops went to the area on Sunday but the suspect reportedly managed to escape into the savannah. INews understands that after more than 12 hours of searching, the law enforcement officials nabbed the suspect.

The suspect’s mother was also arrested on allegations of harbouring a wanted person.

On the day in question, Khan was walking pass a grocery store when Samaroo allegedly ran out and started lashing him to various parts of his body. When he fell to the ground, his attacker then pulled out a knife and stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

Khan’s wife, Sally Ishaak had told reporters that on the day in question, there was a religious function next door to their home which she attended.

During that period, she related that her husband was disturbing the proceedings and she advised him to visit his mother. She said Khan left and was seen entering a minibus and was again seen exiting the bus in the busy shopping area.

The mother of three related that it was only moments after speaking to her husband that she received reports of his demise and discarded it as a rumour until three men went to her a short while after, confirming that her husband was stabbed.

She said when she arrived on the scene, Khan appeared to have been dead already.

She said eyewitnesses told her that the suspect, after stabbing the victim, took the money he had in his pockets and fled. According to Ishaak, her husband had left home with $70,000. He was expected to go back to sea one day after his demise.