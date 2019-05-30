Man wanted for 2013 robbery finally arrested, charged

A 47-year-old man who has been evading police apprehension since 2013 for an armed robbery was finally hauled before the court to answer to the charge.

Kenrick Blades of Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) pleaded not guilty when he made his appearance before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on October 16, 2013, Blades robbed Asif Mohammed at Line Tree Backdam, North West District in Region One.

Blades reportedly robbed the man of a radio worth $400,000, a shotgun worth $145,000, goods amounting to $1.7M, and three ounces of raw gold valued at $945,000 each.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the defendant was seen evading police apprehension but he recently apprehended on May 26, 2019.

Blades was positively identified during a confrontation by the victim, the prosecutor said.

Blades will make his next court appearance on June 4.