Woman charged for throwing pepper sauce on man’s face

A 25-year-old woman was charged for throwing pepper sauce on a man with whom she had an argument.

Colleen Sage pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that she used a corrosive substance on Cecil Moore, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable and cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred on May 19, 2019 at East La Penitence.

Sage was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson who told the court that her client was only defending herself, as she was being abused by the man.

But Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummel objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant is a flight risk and both parties are known to each other.

Reports are that on the day in question, Sage and Moore were involved in a fight. It was during this altercation that Sage threw the pepper sauce on the man’s face.

Moore told the court that Sage had agreed to pay him $10,000 monthly for a shop in which she operates. However, on the day in question, he approached her to collect his money but she only gave him $2,000. Moore claimed he decided to go home but the woman followed him and doused him with the pepper sauce.

Sage was placed on $150,000 bail and her next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.