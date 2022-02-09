Man stabbed to death; suspect hospitalised

A 40-year-old man was on Tuesday night stabbed to death during a fight with another man who is presently hospitalised under police guard.

Dead is Aubrey Baird, a clothes vendor of Hardina Street, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 21:00h as Baird and another man were involved in a scuffle in a drain at Hardina Street.

During the ordeal, the victim lashed the suspect about his body with a piece of wood.

In retaliation, the suspect stabbed the man two times to his upper chest.

The suspect then attempted to make good his escape on a pedal cycle but was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and subsequently handed over to police.

Baird was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while the suspect was also escorted to the institution where he was admitted a patient under police guard.