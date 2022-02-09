2 arrested after brazen Croal Street robbery

Two suspects are now in police custody following a robbery with aggravation committed on a 33-year-old businessman of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which occurred on Thursday at Croal Street, Georgetown.

The victim was relieved of a cellphone valued $48,000 and $700 in cash.

One of the suspects, a 25-year-old male was arrested on the said date at around 22:00h at Tucville Housing Scheme, while the other, aged 21, was arrested today at around 01:00h at a house on David Street, Kitty.

That suspect was found with the victim’s cellphone.

The victim was walking on Croal Street when he was accosted from behind by the second suspect who choked him, while the first suspect approached from the front and pushed his hand into the victim’s right side pocket and took out the money.

The victim became unconscious during the ordeal and was left laying on the ground, as the perpetrators took the man’s cellphone before calmly making good their escape.

The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV and prompt investigations led to the suspects being apprehended in less than twenty-four hours.

The suspects are presently in custody, awaiting charges to be laid.