Man slapped with 12 charges for driving with cop on bonnet

A taxi driver who reportedly hit a police officer with his car and carried him on the bonnet through the streets of New Amsterdam was today slapped with twelve charges and placed on $145,000 bail.

Prince Sinclair, 37, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where the charges were read to him.

Sinclair was charged with three counts of dangerous driving on Wednesday, September, 27, at Main Street, Pitt Street, and Pope Street, New Amsterdam.

He was also charged with behaving in a disorderly manner, causing actual bodily harm to Constable Daniel Fredricks who was at the time performing traffic duties along Main Road, New Amsterdam

Reports are that Sinclair drove motor car PLL 4242 in a dangerous manner and neglected to stop when he was directed to do so by the police officer.

The man was also charged for driving without wearing his seatbelt, failing to have all parts and accessories of the vehicle maintained in such a condition that no danger is likely to be caused to other persons using the said road, stopping within 30ft from the corner, and driving a motorcar with a tint to the extent to obstruct the identification of the driver and occupants travelling in said vehicle.

Sinclair pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Attorney at Law Tuana Hardy, who represented the man, told the court that the vehicle was parked in front of a relative’s business along Main Street, when the accused was asked to move the vehicle.

She also told the court that the accused is willing and ready to compensate the Police Constable.

According to Hardy, Sinclair is expected to undergo surgery due to an illness.

As such, Magistrate Singh set bail at $145,0000 to cover all twelve charges. Sinclair will, however, have to lodge his passport.

He will return to court on October, 27.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force in a statement had said that Constable Fredricks was on patrol duty with the Force’s motorcycle, CL 2610 along Main Street, New Amsterdam when he observed motorcar PLL 4242, which was parked within 30ft of Shoe Lane Street and Main Street, obstructing the free flow of traffic. As such, Constable Fredricks approached Sinclair and told him of the offence committed.

The statement detailed that the driver got angry and started to use a series of expletives at the cop. The driver then entered his car, drove it towards the police rank, and hit his right foot.

Constable Fredricks fell onto the car bonnet, and the driver continued to drive along Main Street and then onto Republic Road.

Constable Fredricks was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated him for his injury and later sent him away.

