Some 80 Venezuelans smuggled into Guyana at Tuschen

At least 80 Venezuelans were yesterday smuggled into the country via the Atlantic Ocean at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The Venezuelans, including women and children, arrived in a metal boat, with their luggage and a large quantity of chicken.

The Venezuelans are currently in police custody.

Venezuelan migrants seeking refuge in Guyana are being encouraged to present themselves to immigration authorities to get registered in order to benefit from services offered by the Government.

Reports indicate that there are about 40,000 Venezuelan migrants residing in Guyana, only about 21,700 officially documented.

