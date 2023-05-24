Man shot whilst taking son for birthday photoshoot in Albouystown

A 27-year-old miner is now nursing a gunshot injury to his left thigh following a shooting incident which occurred on Tuesday at Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Injured is Kerol Atthon of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said the crime was committed by two men at around 16:40h.

The victim, his wife, and his one-year-old son had gone a photo studio at Sussex Street, Albouystown, to do a photoshoot for his son’s birthday.

Upon arrival, the victim parked his vehicle, then left on foot to purchase some beverages for his family.

Upon returning, the man was approached by the two suspects who discharged a round in his direction.

The two perpetrators then made good their escape into Albouystown.

The victim was taken to the Woodlands Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where he received medical attention. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is a patient in a stable condition.

