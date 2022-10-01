Man, rushing son to hospital, kills pedestrian on WCD road

An East Bank Demerara man is now dead after he was struck by a speeding motorcar – the driver of which was rushing to take his son to the hospital.

The dead man has been identified as 43-year-old Umesh Ramkishun of Lot 38 First Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Police say that about 19:15h Friday evening, a 47 year-old resident of Sea View Anna Catherina, WCD, was driving motorcar PZZ 9115 at a fast rate of speed en route to take his son, who attempted suicide, to the West Demerara Hospital.

However, while in the vicinity of the Harlem Public Road, WCD, he struck down Ramkishun, who was crossing the road in company of another pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, Ramkishun fell onto the bonnet and windscreen of the car and received injuries to his head and body with his right foot severed from his body.

The pedestrian’s lifeless body was picked up by the police and escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and a breathalyzer test was conducted on him, but no trace of alcohol was found in the breath content. Notice of intended prosecution was also served on the driver and statement taken.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.