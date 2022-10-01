23-Y-O Kwakwani man charged for rape

A 23-year-old man was on Friday remanded to prison after he was slapped with a Rape charge.

According to the police, Jamal Gilkes of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River (Region 10) was arrested on September 27, and charged with the offence of Rape of a Child under 16 years, Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on July 8, 2022 in a community located in the Upper Berbice River.

The accused appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him by Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned until November 8, 2022.