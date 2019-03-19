Man remanded for robbery, shooting at Police, victim

0

Andre Teon Scott of Lot 64 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on Monday remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after being slapped with a charge of robbery under arms and shooting in the direction of Police and victim.

The 26-year-old man denied the charge which stated that while he was in the company of others and armed with a gun on March 10, 2019, at West La Penitence, Georgetown, he robbed Grace Bishop of 7 1/2 pennyweight of raw gold and $50,000.

The prosecution is contending that at about 14:30h on March 10, 2019, ranks went to the home of Annastacia Rodrigues inquiring about her nephew (the defendant) when he came out of the house armed with a gun and started firing shots in the direction of the ranks. It is alleged that a juvenile was shot in his right hand as a result of the shooting.

The defence attorney in a bail submission told the court that after the incident, the police went to his client’s home to perform a ballistic test and could not find any evidence that his client fired a gun.

Further, Adrian Thomson explained that Scott professed his innocence into the matter as he claimed that he has no knowledge of the robbery or the shooting.
Thompson informed the court that his client was never pointed out during an identification parade.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield opposed bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence, the penalty it attracts and the fact that a gun was used to commit the crime.

As such, those particulars were taken into consideration by Chief Magistrate McLennan who subsequently remanded the man to prison.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.