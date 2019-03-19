RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
EYEWITNESS: False equivalence…
…on elections One of the tropes deployed by the PNC-led coalition to cling to power beyond March 21 is to claim “the PPP used to...
SOCU case against GBTI Directors thrown out
The case brought against Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU's) has been dismissed. The...
Man remanded for robbery, shooting at Police, victim
Andre Teon Scott of Lot 64 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on Monday remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts...
GECOM hiring practices: Chairman, HR refused to cooperate with probe
Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice James Patterson and other top officials refused to cooperate with the investigation into its hiring practices,...
Constitutionally-mandated elections: The clock never stopped ticking – British High Commissioner
- urges Guyanese to hold elected officials accountable British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregory Quinn on Monday reminded that the clock has never stopped ticking...
Hiring practices at GECOM: Vishnu Persaud was most qualified candidate for DCEO post –...
Following a thorough investigation into the hiring practices of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the finding revealed that Vishnu Persaud, the former acting Deputy...
Pensioner charged for sharing nude photos of estranged lover
A sixty-five-year old man was on Monday granted bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for...
Convicted felon slapped with armed robbery, assault charges
A twenty-six-year-old miner was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court...
Armed bandits terrorise, rob Bai Shan Lin employees
Several armed bandits stripped four employees attached to Chinese logging company, Bai Shan Lin at Moblissa, Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Sunday morning and relieved them...
Gayle, Hetymer and Holder move up ODI rankings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — West Indies' power hitters Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer made big jumps in the ICC's ODI batting rankings,...