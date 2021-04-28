Man remanded for murdering Albouystown youth

A 39-year-old man was today remanded to prison for the murder of his cousin’s boyfriend.

Neale Benjamin of Non Pareil East Coast Demerara was arraigned before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that on April 24, 2021, at ‘A’ Field Sophia Greater Georgetown, he murdered 20-year-old Devon Xavier. The murder accused was remanded to prison until May 21, 2021.

According to reports, Xavier of La Penitence Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was stabbed to death by Benjamin who along with other family members did not approve of his relationship with their relative.

On the day in question, Xavier had visited his girlfriend’s home when he was approached by her father and Benjamin. As a result, his girlfriend immediately told him to leave since her family was not in favour of them being together.

The young woman’s father then ordered her to go inside the house. While she doing so, it is alleged that Benjamin grabbed Xavier, whipped out a knife from his pocket, and dealt him several stabs about the body. The injured man fell to the ground. He was thereafter rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The now-dead mechanic reportedly shared a one-year-long relationship with the young lady was rushed. His cause of death was given as lacerations to the lungs and heart. Following the stabbing, Police said that Benajmin made good his escape, but was later apprehended at Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field Sophia.