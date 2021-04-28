Update: Persons reported smelling smoke at Sharon’s Mall since 11am – Benn

Firefighters are still battling a blaze at Sharon’s Mall located at Charlotte and King Streets, Georgetown.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn is currently on scene.

In an interview with reporters, he revealed that persons reported smelling smoke at the building since 11am.

However, he explained that they were not alarmed until later in the afternoon, at around 16:30hrs, when smoke was seen emanating from the building.

Firefighters were immediately summoned and have been trying to locate the source of the fire.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started from within the ceiling of the building.

Several business owners have gained entry into the building in an effort to salvage some of their goods.

The fire is reportedly contained to the Sharon’s Mall.