Man jailed for stealing food from vendor

Shawn Roberts, 45, was sentenced to six months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to stealing a several food items from a vendor.

The charge read that on June 2, 2019 at the Ferry Stelling at Stabroek Market, he stole a quantity of salt fish, ground provisions and carrots valued at $59,000 from Janel Jupiter.

The unrepresented man told that court that he stole the food items in order to get money to buy medicine.

“I was involved in an accident and after leaving the hospital I decided to steal the salt fish in order to sell it to buy my medication,” he stated.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Faith McGusty.