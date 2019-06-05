‘The Biggest Party in Sport’: CPL finals tickets on sale

After the hugely successful finals in 2017 and 2018 the Hero Caribbean Premier League will be returning to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad for the culmination of the 2019 tournament. Accordign to a CPL release, tickets for these matches have now gone on sale and can be purchased at www.cplt20.com.

The semi-final and final, the culmination of the Biggest Party in Sport, will take place in Trinidad for the third successive year. In 2017 and 2018 a sellout crowd watched the Trinbago Knight Riders win back-to-back titles at the state of the art stadium in southern Trinidad.

For the last two years, tickets for these games have sold very quickly so fans are advised to buy tickets for the matches on Tuesday 8 October and Saturday 12 October to ensure they are there for when CPL history is made. With a roster of Caribbean and global T20 superstars lining up for the 2019 tournament there is sure to be plenty of excitement across the tournament. Throughout the six-year history of Hero CPL the final has always been a remarkable occasion.

Speaking about the semi-final and final, Hero CPL’s CEO, Damien O’Donohoe said: “I really do urge fans to buy tickets for the hottest event in town as early as possible to avoid disappointment. The final and semi final are always so special and we are delighted to be back in Trinidad for 2019 after such successful games at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy the last two years. There is no where in the Caribbean that will be jumping like Tarouba during these two games.”

Tickets are also on sale for group matches in Trinidad and Jamaica. These can be purchased at www.cplt20.com.

Hero CPL 2019 Finals Fixtures

FINALS

Tuesday 8 Oct

Semi-final (Qualifier 2) -Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Saturday 12 Oct

Final – Winner Qualifier 1 v Winner Semi-final (Qualifier 2), Brian Lara Cricket Academy Trinidad