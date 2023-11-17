Man jailed for 3 years, fined $61M over ganja in barrel

Mervin Glen has been slapped with a three-year jail sentence and a fine of $61.9M after he entered a guilty plea to a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking midway through his trial before Georgetown Magistrate Rhondell Weever.

Glen, a 47-year-old resident of Norton Street, on Wednesday admitted that, on September 2, 2021, he had 68.8 kilograms of cannabis sativa (marijuana) in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. Magistrate Weever thus sentenced Glen to three years in jail, after taking into account the gravity and prevalence of the offence, among other factors.

In addition, she imposed on him a fine of $61,927,200.

Glen’s reputed wife Nicola Williams has also been charged with the crime. Her trial is ongoing before Magistrate Weever.

It has been reported that ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit discovered 152 pounds of both local and foreign cannabis at the Norton Street home occupied by the couple in an intelligence-led operation conducted by members of the drug enforcement body. On the upper flat of the building, there were three plastic barrels containing several well-wrapped parcels of cannabis.

--- ---