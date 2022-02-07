Man jailed 38 years for rape

A 48-year-old miner has been jailed for 38 years and five months for raping a 36-year-old woman. The custodial sentence was imposed on Odingo Emmanuel called ‘Dingo’ of Imabaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River when he appeared before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Essequibo High Court on Monday.

A jury, in December 2021, found that he raped the woman on August 10, 2018, at Imabaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River. Following the conviction, Emmanuel was remanded to prison pending sentencing, which was deferred to Monday to allow for the compilation of a probation report and victim impact statement.

Emmanuel is said to be a close friend of the woman and her reputed husband. On the night in question, the victim attended a social event and shortly after began inquiring of her spouse’s whereabouts.

Emmanuel informed her that the man left for home. Upon her arrival at the home, the front door was half-open and she ventured into the bedroom. While there, she came face to face with Emmanuel who threw her onto the floor and raped her.

The woman began to scream and scratch the man in his face. Her reputed husband later came to her rescue and dragged the man off of her. A report was made, and Emmanuel was arrested and charged. The now-convicted man had been out on $250,000 bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial.

During a sentencing hearing on Monday, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry said the offence has had a detrimental effect on the woman’s mental well-being. She noted that despite the jury’s verdict, Emmanuel has maintained his innocence.

Meanwhile, the rape survivour shared that she is now forced to live with the stigma associated with victims of such crimes. Emmanuel only becomes eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years behind bars.

The rapist was represented by Attorney-at-Law Lachmi Dindayal, while State Counsel Tiffini Lyken prosecuted the matter.