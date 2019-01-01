Man in New Year’s murder of father-in-law being sought- Police

… brother-in-law also injured

A son-in-law who about 04:00h on Tuesday murdered his father-in-law and reportedly severed one of the hands of his brother-in-law, is being sought.

According to the Police, a team of investigators were dispatched to the Kurutuku Village, in the Cuyuni River where the incident took place, to bring out the body and the injured.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was beating his wife and her father Solomon Lewis.

It was at this juncture that Lewis’s son, 27-year-old Marvin Lewis, intervened and the suspect reportedly became annoyed, armed himself with a cutlass and fatally chopped Solomon Lewis, who according to other media is reportedly the village Toshao.

He then turned his attention to his brother-in-law and injured him, after which he fled the area in a boat.

Investigations are currently ongoing.