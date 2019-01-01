Essequibo labourer stabbed to death in Old Year’s row

Police say they are investigating the murder of Kevin Betancourt ,23, a labourer of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast which occurred about 21:30h on Monday at Pomona, Essequibo Coast allegedly by 20 -year-old of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

According to the Police, their investigations revealed that the suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated, got into a verbal spat with the victim over his presence in Pomona.

A physical confrontation subsequently ensued and the suspect allegedly whipped out a knife and wounded the victim to his neck and chest .

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police noted that the suspect has since been arrested and the alleged murder weapon was recovered as investigations continue.