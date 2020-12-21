Man gets $250,000 bail for killing motorcyclist in East Canje accident

A 33-year-old man was today charged with causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Saleem Ahmad pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on $250,000 bail.

Ahmad is accused of causing the death of 60-year-old Clifton Sukhoo, called “John” of New Street, Cumberland, East Canje which occurred about a week ago.

The matter was adjourned until December 30 and transferred to the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.

Reports are that Sukhoo had just left a motorcycle repair shop and was on the Cumberland Public Road about to turn into New Street when he was hit by another motorcycle which was proceeding in the same direction.

Eyewitnesses say Sukhoo was pitched several feet from the point of impact while the other rider fell onto the road surface and received injuries.

Both riders were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Sukhoo was pronounced dead.