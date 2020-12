Police are investigating a robbery committed on 87-year-old Homeranie Balram of Section ‘B’ Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Balram was robbed of a quantity of cash and jewellery by two men who invaded her home at around 23:00hrs on Sunday.

Reports are that the pensioner secured her home and tired to bed. But at around 23:00hrs, she was awakened by the suspects who ordered her not to speak.

They ransacked her home, retrieved the valuables, and then made their escape.